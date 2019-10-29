Ex-Boston Grammar School lad goes from get-fit plan to World Ironman Championship in Hawaii in just two years

What started as a humble ambition to get fit (combined with a spot of sibling rivalry), has now seen a former Boston Grammar School boy compete in the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii – and finish in the top 10 per cent.

What started as a humble ambition to get fit (combined with a spot of sibling rivalry), has now seen a former Boston Grammar School boy compete in the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii – and finish in the top 10 per cent.

Gaining places on the bike.

Chris Cope, 37, took on the punishing 140.6-mile challenge last weekend. A GP by trade, it saw him compete alongside elite athletes such as double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee.

The event comprises a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.2-mile run.

The ex-Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School pupil qualified for the competition through Ironman Wales last year.

Amazingly, this was only his second Ironman event (his first came six weeks earlier).

At the finish line.

“I chose to complete an Ironman for two reasons,” he said. “Firstly, I had previously been a good runner on the athletics track and on road races, but I had become unfit over the previous four years and wanted to change this. Secondly, my brother had completed Ironman New Zealand in 2013 and he repeatedly reminded me that he was an Ironman (and I was not). This had to change.”

Chris’s pursuit of his goal – which started in 2017 – had to be balanced with his responsibilities as a family man to wife Naomi, and children Caleb, 10, and Esme, seven, his work as a GP in Nottinghamshire, where he now lives, and also the management of his type 1 diabetes.

“I had to train intelligently and efficiently”, he said, speaking of swims before work, weights at lunch, and runs or bike rides after work and at weekends.

“I will be eternally grateful for [my family’s] support and understanding and they are happy to remind me that I will be making this up to them for many years to come!”

Chris’s preparations for the Ironman World Championship saw him construct a hut out of insulation boards, which when combined with an electric heater, allowed him to replicate the 30 degree heat and 75 per cent humidity of the host nation.

“Training in this hut was unpleasant/frankly horrible,” he said.

His main goal for the event, he said, was simply to ‘enjoy the experience’; that it was never going to be about getting on the podium, but rather about ‘spending a day racing in some of the toughest conditions against the best triathletes in the world and being able to hold my own’ while also celebrating that achievement with his family, who joined him there.

The start of the swim – due to the number of competitors involved (2,450) – was ‘pandemonium’, he said.

“You are kicked, punched and swum over but after the first 400m it gets slightly better as the field thins out,” he said.

Chris exited the water in 176th for his age group (having had to contend with fogged up goggles from the first kilometre).

Intense winds during the bike ride saw a number of athletes crash out.

“I was gripping the bike with such ferocity that my shoulders are still stiff more than a week later,” Chris said. After five hours in the saddle, though, he was up to 100th.

The run included a stretch through old lava fields where, Chris said, ‘nothing grows except the heat’.

Chris’s heat and humidity training paid off here, though, and he was able to finish the run in 3hrs and 6mins – seven minutes faster than Alistair Brownlee.

This saw him finish 51st in his age group and 231st overall with a time of 9hrs and 28mins.

“It was a magical day,” he said. “My hope had been to get below 9hrs 30mins, so I achieved this, but more importantly, I completely enjoyed the whole experience.”

On the future, he said: “I have said ‘never again’ as the toll it has taken on me and my family is probably too great. However, Caleb had now decided he is going to do this when he turns 18, so watch this space in eight years as we both try to qualify again!”