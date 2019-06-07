Family’s thanks over your tributes to Boston shop owner

The family of a popular Boston shop owner have thanked members of the public for their tributes to him following his death.

Nasser Tayabali, of Boston, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, after a long illness, aged 55.

Mr Tayabali had run Ali’s Foodstore, in Freiston Road, since April 1986.

Last Friday, his family issued a statement announcing his death and honouring his memory.

It prompted a flood of tributes from members of the public via the Standard’s Facebook page – a selection follow ...

* Jade Alexandra said: “My first ever employer. Did a paper round for him. Lovely chap sad to hear this.”

* Kristy Wilkinson said: “SO SO sad. A lovely kind, warm-hearted and generous man.”

* Kelly Garner said: “I remember him well, throughout my childhood and with my own children. Such a lovely man.”

* Carl Jennings said: “He was a lovely, kind man. Always a smile on his face. Was an absolute pleasure to have known him.”

* Paul Sharpe said: “What a top bloke and was fantastic to us kids as we grew up.”

* Alison Harrington said: “This makes me so sad, what a great man he was. Many happy childhood memories of going in to his shop. You don’t find many like him.”

* Clare Lewis said: “Always happy and made me laugh every time I went in.”

* Aidie Daubney said: “Such sad news. Nassa was my next door neighbour on Priory Road. Lovely guy. Always had time for everyone.”

* Vicky Philpot said: “It’s so so sad. I knew him from being a child and he was so lovely to me and my mum and then when I had kids he was just as lovely to them. Such a loss, it really is.”

* Nicola Beal said: “Lovely, kind man. Always had a smile on his face and always made me smile too.”

* Jackie van Haren said: “Such a lovely gentleman. Always had time for everyone that went into the shop.”

* Matthew Bainbridge said: “Loved Nas, he was a wonderful man. His shop and The Pit was my childhood in the 80s/90s.”

* Cris Canton said: “Loved going to his shop during my childhood. The Willy Wonka of Freiston Road. A true gent.”

* Tizzy Gladden said: “He was polite, kind and always had a smile. Lovely man.”

* Mel Parnham said: “Was an absolute pleasure to of known you my whole life. This neighbourhood will never be the same without you.”

* Adrian Carrotte said: “He was a great man and a great friend. Always had time for a laugh and joke. It’s a great loss to everyone who knew him.”

* Luke Pettigrew said: “No trip to the pit was complete without popping in to the shop for some good natured ribbing from Ali and a few packs of 10p crisps. Town has lost a good man.”

In response, Mr Tayabali’s family said: “Thank you for all your kind words. You all meant something special to Nasser. His life was his shop and he built a unique relationship with every single one of his customers.”