Family's tribute to 21-year-old Boston man who died in road accident tragedy

The Boston man who died in an accident on the A52 at Wainfleet yesterday has been named as Cory Joe Peak.

His family have today paid tribute to him in a short statement issued through Lincolnshire Police, saying: "The sudden loss and emptiness left behind has been felt by so many."

Mr Peak, 21, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was in collision with a Peugeot 1007 on the A52 Boston Road at 7.48am yesterday.

The drover of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s from the Skegness area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accident happened on the A52 Boston Road just before Wainfleet St Mary, not far from the Barley Mow.

Emergency services at the scene closed the A52 for a time after the crash and diversions were put in place.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the Corsa around 7.30am driving out of Skegness, or anyone who has any dashcam footage that features either vehicle around the time of the collision.

And anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police is asked to get in touch.

If you can help call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 91 of 29/09/2019, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- putting the reference 91 of 29/09/2019 in the subject box.

Mr Peak’s family have said they will release funeral details in due course.