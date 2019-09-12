Fears that lives could be lost on Boston road over parking issues

Residents fear a “dangerous road” in Boston could cause a death if Lincolnshire County Council doesn’t put in double yellow lines in a bid to control parking issues.

Those living down Robin Hoods Walk say more and more people are parking on the road as more houses are built, and others are converted into houses in multiple occupation.

Councillor Neil John Hastie said the road is “a health and safety nightmare with children running into the road and fire engines having to squeeze in between parked cars.”

“We are trying to get this problem before there is an incident as prevention is better than a cure,” he said.

“I just hope that in the mean time no child is seriously hurt due to their inaction.”

Resident Mark Shiraz said there were “so many issues that need addressing”.

“It’s on a very busy road with two of the town’s busiest schools, the fire station, the crematorium and cemetery and a bus route,” he said.

“You can constantly see the sort of situation where you’re having near misses.

“Are we going to have to have a fatality on our hands before something is done?”

Headmaster at Haven High Academy Matthew Van Lier said the school had “worked tirelessly to manage the safety of our students” including putting staff on duty along Marian Road and introducing a new pedestrian pathway running along the inside perimeter fence.

“Many parents have told us how the egress from the academy has been improved by the measures we have put in place,” he said.

“However we would of course welcome a review of the local parking provision and perhaps the establishment of some time-critical parking restrictions.”

Jeanne Gibson, programme leader minor works and traffic at Lincolnshire County Council, said she was aware of the concerns.

“We do receive a lot of these requests, but we are aiming to investigate within the next two to three months,” she said.

“If it is decided that double yellow lines are necessary, there is a legal process we need to follow.”

This would involve advertising the proposals and going to public consultation, she said, with objections taking the plans before committee.