Find out how you can join the new Boston history tours

A new series of guided tours through Boston’s historical past are set for the town - thanks to a local travel writer.

The walking tours will discuss Boston’s colourful medieval history, and its connections to America through the Pilgrims, among other things.

Travel writer and local tour guide Jane Keightley.

They will be run by travel writer Jane Keightley - who says she is ‘passionate’ about Boston’s history.

“I am an experienced travel writer who has a love for local history having grown up in Boston,” said Jane.

“I regularly write about Boston and Lincolnshire in the local and national press and want to share my knowledge and passion with interested people, whether they be locals or visitors.”

Jane’s town centre walks will take in Fydell House, The Guildhall, the Stump, Shodfriars, Blackfriars, the market place, and many more.

The one-hour tours will start and finish outside Fydell House, on Wednesdays between 10.30am and 11.30am, and Sundays between 2pm and 3pm. The first tour begins next Wednesday, May 8.

Jane said: “I am a tour guide who is passionate about this historic town and I want to share the story of its glorious past. This includes its important and significant growth in the medieval period and its important role in the story of North America.”

She added: “I will also be doing evening tours during the summer for clubs and organisations. I would also be willing to do tours for school groups.”

To book a place on one of the tours, call 07717267265 or email jane@janekeightley.net.