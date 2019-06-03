Find out what happened when a Boston wrestler met WWE legend Mick Foley at WAW ‘Frightmare’ match

A Boston wrestler got to work with WWE megastar Mick Foley when he refereed his match in Norwich yesterday.

Dale Broughton said it was a privilege to hang out with with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at the WAW Frightmare event on Sunday - which saw him claim a championship belt.

Boston wrestler Mick Foley pictured after the Frightmare match with his manager Tommy Lee.

“It was a privilege to meet him and to be in a match with him refereeing,” said Dale, who shared lunch with the American star after his match.

“He was very polite, friendly and very helpful. We chatted about his career and also about how people can improve and Little tips from his vast knowledge.”

Dale’s opponent on the night was Dave Davies from Germany - with the pair both fighting for the WAW European heavyweight championship.

“I wrestled in front of 5,000 people and knocked him out to become the new champion,” said Dale.

Dale's photo of WWE legend Mick Foley as they sat eating lunch together.

Mick Foley is a legend in wrestling - having been inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2013, as well as working for various other wrestling promotions.

He is known for being a genuine ‘nice guy’ in real-life - despite having been involved in some of the most brutal matches sports entertainment has ever seen.

Foley has wrestled under his own name as well as various in-ring personas including ‘Mankind’ and ‘Cactus Jack’.

During his wrestling years, the now 53-year-old star was thrown from a 22ft-high steel cage in his match against the Undertaker in 1998, leaving him temporarily unconscious, knocking teeth out and breaking his jaw. An earlier bout for World Championship Wrestling saw the star get his head entangled in the ropes around the ring, ripping off part of his ear. In both cases, Foley continued with the match despite his horrendous injuries.

The stage was set for Dale Broughton's entrance at WAW's Frightmare event at the weekend. Images supplied.

Boston wrestling fans may get to see Dale Broughton in action again in Boston this December - when he returns for a WAW match at the Gliderdrome. And if they’re lucky - they may get to meet Mick Foley too.

Dale added: “WAW are hoping to bring Mick Foley to this show too.” Watch this space.