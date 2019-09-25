Firefighters to climb mountain in their FULL KIT for charity

Four firefighters from Lincolnshire are planning to climb a 3,560ft-high mountain in full kit - to raise money for charity.

Ben Gleadhill, from Boston, will be joined by Lincs Fire and Rescue colleagues Ollie Baldham and Daniel Cheetham from Louth, Sam Newlyn from Waddington and Charlie O’Neil from Sleaford, to scale Mount Snowdon on Friday.

The team are aiming to raise money for the Firefighters Charity.

“Wearing full fire kit will be a real challenge for us all as the boots are heavy and aren’t ideal walking boots,” explained Ben, who isn’t a stranger to climbing mountains.

“I have been brought up climbing mountains from a young age and have recently completed the Three Peaks challenge in a time of 19 hours 47 minutes.

“I usually climb in my shorts and t-shirt, so having fire kit on plus a helmet will definitely be different to what I’m used to.

“The lads doing it with me have all climbed a mountain before, but this is going to be a completely new for us all.”

He added: “Training wise, the treadmills have been working over time in the gym.”

To support Ben and the team with a donation, visit his fundraising page.