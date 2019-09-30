Flood warning is issued for parts of Boston tomorrow

A flood warning has been issued for Boston due to the expected tidal surge on the East Coast tomorrow morning.

The Government’s flood information service this morning issued the warning for waterside properties between Town Bridge and Haven Bridge.

The area the flood alert has been issued for

The warning says that the high water is due at 8.20am, but flooding could occur two to four hours either side of that.

It says that the high tides combined with strong winds are expected to result in large waves and possible seepage through sea defences.

“Flooding to properties could occur through low level seepage however we are not expecting flooding through overtopping,” the warning states.

People are warned to avoid quays, footpaths, and roads adjacent to the Witham Haven due to the sea spray and large waves.

A wider, less sever, flood alert is in place for the Witham and the Haven around Boston, and for the Lincolnshire Coast from the mouth of the Haven up beyond Skegness and Ingoldmells.

That warning was issued last night and states: “High tides combined with strong winds may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash causing localised pooling of water behind sea defences.

“Low lying coastal land and roads will be affected first. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn't likely on Monday.

“We are expecting the situation to worsen on Tuesday morning and we're expecting property flooding in Boston then. We are monitoring tide levels, have staff in the field checking our defences and closing tidal gates where required. This message will be updated as the situation changes.”

Go to https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings?location=+Boston to see the latest details of flood warnings and alerts in the Boston area.