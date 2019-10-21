Freedom Parade to mark Boston’s special relationship with RAF to take place in town

A parade which marks Boston’s special relationship with the RAF takes place in town on Thursday.

The Freedom Parade will see RAF Coningsby exercise its right as Freedom holders when its personnel march through the streets of Boston with colours flying.

Boston Mayor Cllr Anton Dani and Commanding Officer of RAF Coningsby, Group Captain Flewin, will beinspecting the parade, which starts at 3pm.

It will march from Strait Bargate, turning around the mini roundabout, back through Strait Bargate and around the side of St Botolph’s Church for dispersal.

There will be temporary traffic restrictions in place with the Market Place remaining open but Bank Street closed from 1pm to 4pm and access to and around the side of the St Botolph’s Church unavailable. The delivery area outside the former Marks and Spencer and Wide Bargate, from the loading bay area adjacent to the end of the precinct to the War Memorial entrance, will be closed from 6am to 4pm. Parking will not be permitted at all during these times.

The Into Town Bus Service will still operate as normal during the day except between 2pm and 4pm.