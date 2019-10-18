From Brexit to smartphones, ex-Boston teacher covers range of modern topics with new book of poems

An ex-teacher at a Boston school has written a book of poems, taking inspiration from a wide range of modern subjects – from Brexit to the Beast of the East, from sex trafficking to smartphones.

‘Knick-Knack, Union Jack: and other poems for our troubled times’ is the work of Nick Fitton, 69, a former English teacher at Boston Grammar School.

I thought other people might like it, particularly because I try to make it funny – I use humour.

It comprises almost 70 poems, written mainly in a period of about three months between December and February.

The impetus for this creative outpouring came from Parliament’s handling of the Brexit referendum result – ‘The House of Commons is my muse/Jointly with the nightly news;’ Nick writes in the book’s introductory poem.

The book is dedicated to ‘all other sufferers in Brexit Britain’, and there is even a poem – a late addition to the book – inspired by the controversial suspension of Parliament last month.

However, its scope is much wider than the goings-on in Westminster (‘that poisoned palace’, as Nick describes it at one point).

For while Brexit was his starting point, he soon turned his attention to other issues of life in 21st century Britain which he felt could do with some poetic scrutiny.

“I started because of the political instability of the country, and it made me examine in more detail other things that are wrong with British society,” he said.

As such, we find pieces about the treatment of women, including the Me Too movement (‘Some even try to guess/That no is maybe, no is even yes’), and pay (‘The gender pay gap’s typical/It’s a man’s world after all!’)

Use of technology also looms large, from the internet (‘Online is now the place to be/Where insult and abuse is free,’) to smartphones (‘Whenever I am in a public place, I see a lot of them – the downturned face’).

Despite this theme at work, Nick never envisioned the poems as a collection. However, as their number built up, he realised a book was presenting itself.

“Each day dawned and there was more in the tank,” he said, adding: “I thought other people might like it, particularly because I try to make it funny – I use humour.”

The introductory poem, in fact, perhaps sums it up best when it says: ‘Some poems for our troubled times:/Some in free verse, some in rhymes,/Some with metre, and I speak/Sometimes with my tongue in cheek’.

* Knick-Knack, Union Jack – which features illustrations by Nick’s eldest daughter Laura, is available to order from Amazon. Published by Dotterel Press, it is priced at £8.99 or £4.99 for the digital version.