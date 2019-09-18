Get active and enjoy event in park

An event designed to get people to enjoy all sorts of sporting activities and become aware of local groups takes place in Boston’s Central Park this Sunday.

Active Boston, was due to happen in August, but postponed due to heavy rainfall.

It offers a range of free activities and interactive sessions for the family and is funded by Boston Big Local.

Activities include the climbing wall, wheelchair basketball, a bouncy castle and free face painting, with local clubs and community groups taking part and encouraging people to join them

Active Boston is open from 10am to 3pm in Central Park.