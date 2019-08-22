Giles Academy GCSE Results: Students perform well across the board

Staff and students at Giles Academy were celebrating today after its students performed well across the board as GCSE results were revealed.

Headteacher Ian Widdows said: “I would like to congratulate every single one of the students at the Giles Academy for the fantastic results which were released today.”

Chantelle McGarry of Giles Academy

There were a number of individual success stories alongside the collective good performance, say the school.

Dziugas Klinga performed ‘outstandingly well’ across all of his subjects including a grade 8-9 in Science, 8 in Maths, 7 in English Literature, 7 in Business Studies, 6 in History, 6 in Computer Science, 5 in English and 5 in Graphics.

Charlie Herdman has “‘made incredible progress over the last five years and has excelled in his subject areas, most notably securing an 8 in English Literature, 8 in History, Distinction in Music, 7 in Business Studies, 6 in English, 6-6 in Science , 5 in Maths and 5 in Computer Science”.

Denisas Dauksas, another top performer achieved 8 in Geography, 7 in History, 7 in English Literature, 7 in Maths, 7-7 in Science, 6 in Computer Science, 5 in English and 4 in Graphics.

Dzuigas Klinga with head of year Andrew Castley

Chantelle McGarry secured 7 in French, 7 in Business Studies, 6-6 in Science, 6 in Maths, 6 in English Literature and Language, 6 in History and a 5 in Graphics.

A special mention also goes to Thomas Simpson who achieved an 8 in Business Studies and Geography and Anthony Goddard who received a 9-8 in Science along with a multitude of other high grades to be proud of.

Vocational subjects saw success for Chelsea Zealand, Charlie Herdman and Elvira Zarina-Cristiano. Chelsea secured a Distinction* in Music with Charlie and Elvira gaining Distinction grades. In Health and Social studies Charlotte Apps, Libby Blow, Emily Gosling and Lauren Young all secured Distinction grades.

Mr Widdows said: “The work that they put in to prepare for the summer examinations was phenomenal and they can now see the fruits of their hardwork and commitment to their education over the past few years.

Year 11 Boys celebrate their exam success

“Across the breadth of subjects we have seen some fantastic performances – demonstrating our ability to always do the very best that we can to give opportunities for our students to succeed.

“Many of these students will now use these results as a springboard to further success as they continue their educational journey.”

Charlie Herdman