‘Green’ causes in Boston area to benefit from £10,000-plus in donations from Lincolnshire Co-op

Environmental causes in the Boston area and beyond are set to benefit from a slice of £159,000 thanks to a scheme run by a Lincolnshire organisation.

The Community Champions initiative at Lincolnshire Co-op sees a donation being made to a worthy project in the area every time a member uses their Dividend card.

The fundraising total is helped by funds collected from donation boxes in outlets, Lincolnshire Co-op fundraising events and a portion of the proceeds from Salvation Army clothing recycling banks on 48 of the organisation’s sites. Every three months, new causes are selected on a different theme, with the most recent one being the environment.

For the Boston area, there are donations for: the Boston Woods Trust (£3,412), the Boston in Bloom Partnership (£1,733), the Cuckoo Land Allotment Association (£2,831), the Swineshead Youth Group gardening project (£1,024), and the Gosberton Community Action Team (£1,991).

There are also some countywide concerns receiving a windfall, with sums of £29,082 for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and £13,129 for the Lincolnshire Rivers Trust.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “The green groups do a great job in their communities. It could be looking after parks and playing fields or sprucing up community gardens and orchards.

“Now more than ever, our green spaces are an important value and bring people together in their communities.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is a voluntary charitable organisation which cares for the county’s wildlife and landscape. It sites include Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

Chief executive Paul Learoyd said: “This funding will enable Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust to undertake vital nature conservation work across the county which will benefit people and wildlife.

“Many of the projects will include volunteers in their delivery; the voluntary work undertaken by so many supporters remains crucial to the charity, enabling so much to be delivered for wildlife. I am very grateful for the support of Lincolnshire Co-op and its members.”