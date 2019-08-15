Headteacher's delight at Boston High School A-Level and BTEC results

Boston High School students are continuing to to achieve high standards at A-Level and BTECs, results released today have shown.

Head teacher Andrew Fulbrook said: “I am delighted with our A-Level and BTEC results at this time of national concern over A-Level integrity and an increase in universities making students unconditional offers for university places.

Boston High Pupils delighted with A-Level and BTEC results

“Over a third of our students accepted unconditional offers for their university place. Despite this security, our students still worked incredibly hard to achieve high standards and they continue to be very well supported by our dedicated staff and Sixth Form team.”

The school said its pupils had achieved 70% and above A*-C grades in Art, Business Studies, English Literature, French, Geography, History, Media Studies, Polish and Spanish.

It’s Extended Project Qualification continues to be an “outstanding success with our high achieving students gaining 54% A*-A grades”.

Level 3 BTEC subjects distinction grades, which are equivalent to A grades for University entry, are exceptional, the school said, with the Health and Social Care department gained 53% Distinction grades (A grade at A-Level).

Outstanding Individual student performances included: Hannah Maxwell Geography (A*) Psychology (A*) and English Literature (B) Navya Nijil English Literature (A*) Biology (A) Chemistry (A) Mathematics (A) Alisha Shaikh EPQ (A*) Biology (A) Chemistry (A) and Mathematics (A) Laiba Imram Biology (A*) Chemistry (A) Geography (A) Sarah Mitchell EPQ (A*) Biology (A), Chemistry (A) Mathematics (B) Abdullah Ahmad Biology (A), EPQ (A), History (A), Chemistry (B) Gemma Jackson Business (A), History (A), Psychology (B), Spanish (B).

Two students achieved two Distinctions in their BTEC qualifications: Oliver Taylor and Anna Reji.

Mr Fulbrook said: “All in all, we are pleased to celebrate another successful year in this ever-changing A Level and BTEC climate.

“These highly successful school results do not exist in isolation and we wish to thank and congratulate our highly professional and committed staff, our Governors, parents/carers and, most importantly, our fantastic students.”