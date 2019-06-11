Heavy rains bring chaos to region as Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is hit by flooding

Heavy rains have been causing chaos in Boston and the rest of the county this morning.

Around 60ml or rain has fallen overnight, with more heavy showers due.

Pumping out the boiler room at Pilgrim Hospital

Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is among the properties affected, with firefighters called out in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Boston and Grantham were attending, with Grantham crew tweeting: Assisting Boston with removing flood water from Pilgrim Hospital boiler house and protecting critical infrastructure."

A spokeswoman for the United Lincolnshire Health Trust, which operates Pilgrim, said this morning: "At the moment, fire and rescue are on site pumping out the water in the boiler room. Heating and hot water are fine and no patient services are affected."

Across the county, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has reported numerous call outs, and says it is likely it will only be able to attend emergencies where flood water is actually inside properties.

Pumping machinery at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

A tweet from the service said: "Please be aware we're currently experiencing a high number of calls due to the heavy rain.

"The crews are very busy and are unlikely to be able to attend flooding-related incidents except where there is water inside a property.

"Please only call if you require immediate assistance."

A fire service spokeswoman said this morning their crews were very busy attending call-outs, and she would have more information later.

A Yellow Flood Warning from the Met Office remains in place.