Help Boston win best market title

The people of Boston are being urged to help get the town’s market recognised as the best in Britain.

Boston Market last year was in the top 10 of the poll to find Britain’s Favourite Market.

Now, the NABMA (National Association of British Market Authorities) is once again asking people across the UK to vote for their market of the year with polls open until Friday 30th November.

Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for markets, Cllr Chelcei Sharman said: “I’m not surprised that last year we reached the top 10, but this year we want to come out at the top. This is our chance to show the rest of the country just how much Boston Market has to offer.”

Go to www.nabma.com/vote/ to cast your vote.