Heritage revealed as part of festival

This weekend saw a series of events allowing people to explore history and heritage in buildings across the county - including several in the Boston district.

And there are more events in the area over the next few days as Lincolnshire’s annual Heritage Open Days Festival continues.

Almost 200 events are due to take place in total, with the festival finishing on Sunday.

Events this weekend included an exhibition entitled Lincolnshire Learning, Wisdom and Folklore St Margaret’s Church, Sibsey, offering the chance to discover traditional skills and see artefacts, history and craft displays, and learn about Lincolnshire folklore and agricultural traditions.

There was also an opportunity to see model working stationary engines along with craft table for children and craft demonstrations.

There were also heritage displays at The Beonna at Benington All Saints. These included a talk about e Beonna Project and a guided tour of the building, a Heritage Walk, Anglo-Saxon games to play and riddle competition and a chance to learn about Anglo Saxon runes.

Full details of events this week can be found on the Heritage Lincolnshire website and brochures are also available from libraries and tourist centres.

