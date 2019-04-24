Horse riders assemble to spread safety message

Horse riders assembled near Boston last weekend to show their support for a national equestrian road safety campaign.

Equiclass ED Friskney, in Small End Road, Friskney, were among those to lend their support to the Pass Wide and Slow Hack event last Sunday.

Another scene from the hack.

This saw horse riders across the UK heading out on the roads in groups to promote safe overtaking of horses.

Two groups set off from Equiclass ED Friskney at about noon, one riding for about an hour, the other for about two-and-a-half hours, using local roads.

Their routes included a stop at the Anchor Inn, Friskney.

A collection was held on the date for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, but a fundraising total is not yet known.

Jo Adams, from Equiclass ED Friskney, said the event went ‘really well’ and helped promote equestrian road safety not just among drivers, but also riders.

“Everybody enjoyed the day,” she said, adding: “We will be running it again next year.”

DONINGTON

* Flower Festival

A flower festival is being held at St Mary and the Holy Rood Church, in Donington,from this Saturday, April 27, to Sunday, May 5.

It will take place from 10am to 5pm daily.

There will be refreshments available in the church hall.

The theme this year is ‘memories’.

GOSBERTON

* Flower festivals

The spring flower festivals will soon by opening in Gosberton.

At St Peter and St Paul’s, the theme is ‘celebrating Britain’.

It opens on Saturday, April 27, and runs through until Monday, May 6, from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a craft stalls, cakes, books, a tombola, and an assortment of lunches and refreshments served in the church hall.

The flower festival at the Methodist Church, in Salem Street, has the theme ‘Bibical Numbers’.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm, from Thursday, May 2, to Monday, May 6.

Refreshments will be served throughout and there will be cakes and bric-brac on sale.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Churches

Gosberton Clough Methodist Church was the venue for a meeting of Gosberton and District Churches, presided over by the Rev Francis Ballantyne.

Attendees heard there had been a disappointing attendance at the Christian Unity service. It was decided more promotion was required for next year.

The Rev Ian Walters had visited Bank House earlier in the day. He advised that retirement home services were going well, but more people were needed to lead them.

It was suggested an Autumn Feast be held in support of Christian Aid – Saturday, October 5, at 7pm, was considered a suitable date and time, with bring and share refreshments.

The churches will have a tent at the Gosberton fair on Sunday, June 9. The event will run from 11am to 4pm.

Remembrance Sunday will fall on November 10 this year, attendees heard. Advent service, meanwhile, has been arranged for Sunday, December 1.

Following a successful carol service at the Duke of York, it was decided to organise an event to mark Pentecost. The Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton advised that the Spalding churches together are to have a Pentecost service.

It was noted The Vigil by St Nicolas Players took place in the St Peter and St Paul’s on Monday, April 15, and the Gosberton Community Action Team’s annual meeting will be in the Public Hall on Wednesday, May 22 at 7pm.

The next meeting will take place at the Baptist Church on Thursday, June 27, at 2.30pm.

STICKFORD

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, April 26, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and a cake costs £1.

Everyone welcome.

