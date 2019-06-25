In Pictures: A thousand people flock to this year’s Framfest

A thousand people from the Boston area flocked to this year’s Framfest event on Saturday to enjoy live music and family fun in the sun.

The event, now in its seventh year, was held in the field adjacent to St Mary’ Church, Frampton, and raised over £5,000 for the church.

Audio Tap lead singer Chris Gedney, with Luna Sharpe, two.

Organiser Jo Overton said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day, and the music was spot on. It is something we organise for the whole community to enjoy, and we hope it gives a real music festival feel, with lots of different things for the whole family to enjoy.”

Several local bands performed for free on the day - including Audio Tap, Cross Fire, Strangeways, Drive Like Jack, Bobby Green, Hothead and Zac and Lulu.

Along with the music, festivalgoers were able to enjoy various stalls selling food and drink, fairground games, inflatable attractions and visit a fortune teller and a masseuse.

Sumo suit action at Framfest.

Framfest music festival at Frampton. L-R Stuart Freeston, Yasmin Hampson, Isaac Hampson-Brodie 2, Will Brodie, Marie Witherington, Kate Hampson. EMN-190624-104904001

Boston-based rock group Audio tap gets the crowd dancing.

Framfest attracted a thousand people throughout the day.

Little Luna Sharpe, two, was invited on stage to play tamborine with Audio Tap.

The bands all played for free at the event, which raised over �5,000 for Frampton Church.

Framfest music festival at Frampton. Hothead performing EMN-190624-104843001

Crowds at Framfest music festival at Frampton, near Boston.