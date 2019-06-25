In Pictures: A thousand people flock to this year’s Framfest

A thousand people from the Boston area flocked to this year’s Framfest event on Saturday to enjoy live music and family fun in the sun.
The event, now in its seventh year, was held in the field adjacent to St Mary’ Church, Frampton, and raised over £5,000 for the church.
Organiser Jo Overton said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day, and the music was spot on. It is something we organise for the whole community to enjoy, and we hope it gives a real music festival feel, with lots of different things for the whole family to enjoy.”
Several local bands performed for free on the day - including Audio Tap, Cross Fire, Strangeways, Drive Like Jack, Bobby Green, Hothead and Zac and Lulu.
Along with the music, festivalgoers were able to enjoy various stalls selling food and drink, fairground games, inflatable attractions and visit a fortune teller and a masseuse.