IN PICTURES: Boston-area church’s showcase of creativity

A wide range of handmade items went on a show last weekend as a church near Boston staged an arts and crafts festival.

The event at St James’ Church, in Freiston, was held in aid of church funds.

Organiser Sue Dawson said: “The weekend went very well. We had lots of visitors over the week end who thoroughly enjoyed the event.”

There was positive feedback, she said, for the ‘great choice of artwork’ available to buy and the ‘good mix of craft stalls’.

“Visitors also commented on the great atmosphere the event had,” she continued. “We are always pleased to see visitors to St James’ Church and try to offer different events to encourage visitors and keep the church open and running.”