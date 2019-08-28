IN PICTURES: Boston Music and Beer Festival 2019

The first Boston Music and Beer Festival has been hailed a success by organisers Boston Borough Council.
Held on Sunday in Central Park, the event featured a range of live music and 20 different local brews, plus a choice of ciders and a gin bar. Kristina Willoughby, lead organiser, said: “The event was great and the weather was very kind with a gorgeous sunny day. A big ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped to make this event happy and our bands/singers who kept the crowds entertained. It was lovely to see families and friends enjoying themselves in the sunshine. We have some factors we would like to review for future years but overall a great day.”
Pictured (from left) Zach Christian, four, Ella Thornley, Kylie Christian, and Freya Christian, seven.