IN PICTURES: Boston Music and Beer Festival 2019

The first Boston Music and Beer Festival has been hailed a success by organisers Boston Borough Council.

Held on Sunday in Central Park, the event featured a range of live music and 20 different local brews, plus a choice of ciders and a gin bar. Kristina Willoughby, lead organiser, said: “The event was great and the weather was very kind with a gorgeous sunny day. A big ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped to make this event happy and our bands/singers who kept the crowds entertained. It was lovely to see families and friends enjoying themselves in the sunshine. We have some factors we would like to review for future years but overall a great day.”

Pictured (from left) Zach Christian, four, Ella Thornley, Kylie Christian, and Freya Christian, seven. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pictured (from left) Andy Rix, Donna Proctor, Andy Clarricoates, Stewart Barrell, and Steve Barrell. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pictured (from left) Rachel Tiffin, Steven Gosling, Sara Kitchen, and Nick Pettitt. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pictured (from left) Janice Pettitt, Richard Pettitt and Sarah Pettitt with Oscar Pettitt, six, and Isabelle Pettitt, four, of Boston. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

