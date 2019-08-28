The Family Fun Day at Boston Rugby Club.

IN PICTURES: Hawaii comes to Boston as rugby club holds family fun day

Grass skirts and colourful shirts were the order of the day when Boston’s rugby club staged a Hawaii-themed family fun day.

Boston RFC held the Polynesia inspired event at its home at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday. It featured a range of attractions, including a barbecue, bar, bouncy castle, slip ‘n’ slide, and even live rugby from the Ladies team and senior squad.

Pictured (from left) Emma Taylor, Katy Carr, Lucy Buckberry, Hayley Whiteman, and Sarah Simpson.
Pictured (from left) Bec Mindham-Wright, Steph Beard, and Jordan Mindham-Wright.
Pictured (from left) Bec Mindham-Wright, Steph Beard, and Jordan Mindham-Wright.
