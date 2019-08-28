IN PICTURES: Hawaii comes to Boston as rugby club holds family fun day
Grass skirts and colourful shirts were the order of the day when Boston’s rugby club staged a Hawaii-themed family fun day.
Boston RFC held the Polynesia inspired event at its home at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday. It featured a range of attractions, including a barbecue, bar, bouncy castle, slip ‘n’ slide, and even live rugby from the Ladies team and senior squad.
Pictured (from left) Emma Taylor, Katy Carr, Lucy Buckberry, Hayley Whiteman, and Sarah Simpson.