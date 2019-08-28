IN PICTURES: Hawaii comes to Boston as rugby club holds family fun day

Grass skirts and colourful shirts were the order of the day when Boston’s rugby club staged a Hawaii-themed family fun day.

Boston RFC held the Polynesia inspired event at its home at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday. It featured a range of attractions, including a barbecue, bar, bouncy castle, slip ‘n’ slide, and even live rugby from the Ladies team and senior squad.

Pictured (from left) Emma Taylor, Katy Carr, Lucy Buckberry, Hayley Whiteman, and Sarah Simpson. Buy a Photo

Pictured (from left) Bec Mindham-Wright, Steph Beard, and Jordan Mindham-Wright. Buy a Photo

Pictured (from left) Emma Taylor, Katy Carr, Lucy Buckberry, Hayley Whiteman, and Sarah Simpson. Buy a Photo

Pictured (from left) Emma Taylor, Katy Carr, Lucy Buckberry, Hayley Whiteman, and Sarah Simpson. Buy a Photo

View more