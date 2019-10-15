Jenson on the right track to success

He’s only just turned five – but little Jenson James is already blazing a trail as an accomplished Motocross rider.

Racing against riders aged up to nine years old, the Boston schoolboy is proving to be more than a match for much older opponents.

Just the other week, he took a first place in very wet conditions as many others struggled to get round.

Proud dad Oliver, a motocross rider himself for many years, believes he has the natural talent to make it to the top in the sport.

“He’s only just turned five, but he’s really advanced. Everyone who speaks about him says he has natural talent,” he said.

Jenson is completely devoted to the sport, training all the time, and the family spend their weekends taking him around the county to competitions.

“He’s racing against kids up to nine years old. He got a 12th and a 3rd with bike problems at his most recent event. We then sent him out on a fresh bike and he went out and won the race,” Olive said.

“Other kids were struggling to get round. It was really wet. Jenson was hitting everything stood up and going absolutely flat out. He just performed so well.”

He is now being trained by highly experienced motocross rider James Cottrell, one of the best-known names in the sport.

“The opportunity to have James training my lad is great,” said Oliver.

“Jenson has definitely got the talent to make it to the top. A lot of the top boys didn’t start until they were 11 years old,” he went on.

He said he was starting to get a little nervous about the speeds Jenson is starting to reach, but all he can do is be there for him and help him get back on the bike if he falls.

“Jenson has had some massive crashes. But he just picks the bike up and he never ever cries. He hit a post about 30mph and it knocked himself senseless, but he got straight back on bike. You just can’t keep him off bikes,” said Oliver.

The family are now looking for more support in terms of sponsorship from local firms to try and help Jenson fulfil his potential.

“We are very grateful to all his sponsors, and everything they do for us. But we are looking for people to come forward and help us, like a local garage to help getting the bikes sorted,” Oliver said.

And he added that if anyone wanted to come along and watch Jenson, bring the kids along, they’d be happy to see them.

Jenson goes to Kirton Middlecote School and lives with dad Oliver, mum Melissa, and sister Aleah, who is three, and is just starting to take an interest in Motocross.

Amyone who wants to help out with sponsorship can get in touch by emailing oliverjames59@hotmail.com

