Join in celebrations for 30th birthday of Boston leisure centre this weekend

Boston’s Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex celebrates its 30th birthday with a day of celebration on Sunday.

From 10am to 4pm there will be free junior gym sessions, free swimming and free gym inductions, along with new membership offers.

There will also be free taster sessions from sub-aqua, sea cadets and the triathlon club. Fairground ride, bouncy castles, health and leisure stalls, Parkour activities by YMCA Lincs, climbing wall, refreshments and hot food and drinks.

The Geoff Moulder Pool was opened on 24th September 1989 by the Mayor Geoff Moulder, to offer the people of Boston all year round swimming. The outdoor pool which stood on the site opened in the mid 1960’s and was in need of extensive improvements so it was decided to convert it into a modern indoor leisure pool.

Over the years, the complex has been extended with additional facilities such as the large gym, studios for classes, a spa area plus a children’s gym.

Joining the celebrations will be two members of staff who are still serving the centre’s customers for 30 years.

Michael Leigh aka Mick has worked at the complex since 1974, while David Horry started as a lifeguard in October 1989 just after it opened and is now the complex manager.

Mick had been working on the construction of the Pilgrim Hospital prior to working at the complex.

Mick said, “I helped complete the construction of the training pool in 1974 and stayed, opening it meant the people of Boston could now swim in the winter months too.”

Mick was a keen water polo player and often trained with Geoff Moulder on Sunday nights.

“You can’t go anywhere without someone recognising you,” he said.

Thirty years later and the centre has changed a great deal.

David said: “When we opened the Geoff Moulder we were just a swimming pool but things have changed significantly with lots more on offer. People used to come down for a splash about, now family’s and other users still have fun but health improvement is a major draw for users."