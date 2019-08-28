Kirton nursery children visit nursing home and other Neighbourhood News

Two generations came together when youngsters from Middlecott House Nursery, in Kirton, paid a visit to the nearby White Gables Nursing Home recently.

The youngsters spent the day singing, dancing, playing outside and making cakes with the residents.

Activities co-ordinator Nicole Strudwick, who helped organise the event with Emma Bradley, said: “The residents absolutely loved it.” Future events between the nursery and the home are now being planned.

BOSTON

* Millennium Probus

People Watching – reading the hidden messages in body language – was the subject of the talk given at the latest meeting of Boston Millennium Probus Club.

Guest speaker Nancy Appleyward spoke about how messages can also be found in postures – arms, feet and body positions all tell a story – and hands, which have the power of touch and gesture.

The club also heard about the range of messages that can be given off through smiling. Smiles, for instance, can be genuine, polite, two-faced, arrogant, tolerant, or convey indifference, disdain, or dismissal.

Speaker finder John Davies introduced Nancy and a comprehensive vote of thanks was proposed by Peter Dorr.

* REME

The latest meeting of the Lincolnshire branch of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Association takes place at the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, Boston, on Tuesday, September 3, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Visitors can expect a bar, buffet, banter and perhaps a quiz.

All serving and past members of REME are most welcome.

For more information, call secretary Graham Matthews on 01754 874200 or email remelincs@gmail.com

GOSBERTON

* Good companion’s

Chairman Arthur Gold opened the meeting of the Gosberton Good Companion’s Club in the Public Hall on Tuesday.

He and Les Stevenson called the bingo.

The meeting was slightly different to usual, instead of the auction, each member paid £2 for which they got a raffle ticket and a cup of tea, and each person who bought a ticket was guaranteed a raffle prize.

The tickets were sold by Lilian Crunkhorn and Edna Richardson.

Les made tea, assisted by various members.

Mention was made of the outing to York on Tuesday, September 24, to which non club members are welcome to join at £14 per seat. Enquiries to Arthur on 01775 718517.

The previous week, members and friends of the club enjoyed an outing to Hunstanton.

The weather stayed almost fine and in the afternoon the party went on to Norfolk Lavender.

The trip was organised by Arthur Gold.

Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship will take place at the home of Des and Rene Curtis in Gosberton Rise-gate on Friday, August 30, at 2pm, when members will play board games and enjoy refreshments.

All are welcome.

* Summer quiz

Although it was not summer weather, a large crowd braved the wind and rain to take part in a summer quiz in Gosberton Public Hall last Friday.

Organised by Rona and Rowland Perry, Rona had made decorations in keeping with the theme and attractively dressed a wooden spoon, which was presented to the lowest scoring team.

Questions were set by Lynn Perry and called by Sue Wayman. The door steward was Kellie Perry and Rona sold raffle tickets for which there were many prizes.

Rowland made a selection of fruit crumbles, trifles, cheese cake, and profiteroles for the event; they were served during the interval with either custard or ice cream, by committee members.

The raffle was called by Les Stevenson, assisted by Jamie Mumby.

Sue thanked everyone for attending and Rowland thanked all of the helpers.

The next event at the hall is a prize bingo on Friday, September 13, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To book, call 07935 906341. Hall events tend to be well-attended, so booking is recommended.

The hall will be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Mornings campaign by having a coffee morning on Friday, September 27, from 10am to 12pm. There will be lots of stalls displaying different items and a tombola.

The hall is also in the process of starting a book club, and is looking for unwanted books, should anyone like to donate.

* Talk

Dragons, Dinosaurs and the Bible is the title of an illustrated talk by Martin Johnson in Gosberton Church Hall on Friday, September 6, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £2 and available from the vicarage.

* Ride and Stride

The date of the Lincolnshire Churches sponsored Ride and Stride is Saturday, September 14.

Anyone wishing to take part, either by riding, walking, or through sponsorship, should call the Rev Paul Hardingham on 01775 840803 or email pandhhardingham@btinternet.com

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Harvest festival

Gosberton Clough’s Methodist Harvest festival celebrations take place on Sunday, September 1, at 2.30pm.

The preacher will be the Rev Paul Whitley. The celebrations will be followed by a tea.

Proceeds from the event will go to church funds.

People are asked to note there will be no Harvest supper and sale on Monday, September 2. All non perishable harvest gifts will be donated to the food bank.

* Harvest lunch

Bookings are being taken for the St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Harvest lunch.

It is due to take place on Sunday, September 22, at 12pm.

A service will precede the event at 11am.

To book, call Sandra Thompson on 01775 750370.

STICKFORD

* Churches Festival

St Helen’s Church, Stickford is also taking part in the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival.

A craft fair will be held at the church on Saturday, August 31, from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a wide variety of crafts on sale, including jewellery, pens and wooden toys.

Home made refreshments will be available and there will be a tombola, raffle and an extensive collection of second hand books for sale.

Then, on Sunday, September 1, cream teas will be served in Stickford Church from 11am to 4pm.

There will be homemade scones, cakes, and teas and coffees available, with the chance to sit outside if the weather is fine.

Proceeds go to St Helen’s Church.

Send your Neighbourhood News items to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk