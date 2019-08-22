Long-serving surgeon moves on from ‘flock’

A fond farewell has been bid to a long-serving member of the team at a Boston hospital.

After more than two-and-a-half decades, John Watson, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, has decided to cease his practice at Boston West Hospital.

He will continue in the role, however, at Fitzwilliam Hospital, where he also has a base and is closer to where he lives.

“The decision has not been taken lightly, but a commute of over two hours each day has taken its toll, as has the increasing traffic on the A16!” Mr Watson said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my patients and colleagues of the past 26 years,” he continued. “My job as an orthopaedic consultant has been very enjoyable, treating the warm and friendly people of Lincolnshire. It has been a genuine honour and privilege to have served them, and during this time I have developed a profound affection for those I regard as ‘my flock’.”

In 1993, Mr Watson started at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, before leaving in 2011 to pursue an independent career working at Boston West and Fitzwilliam hospitals.

“Medicine must be in the genes as both my father and grandfather were local GPs in the Fens,” he said. “Perhaps uniquely in the country, I replaced the hip of a patient that my grandfather had delivered into this world and my father had cared for! How special is that!?”

Mr Watson’s orthopaedic practice is broad, mainly including hip, knee, shoulder, hand and foot surgery.

He also provides minor surgery under local anaesthetic for such conditions as carpal tunnel, trigger finger, ganglia, ulnar nerve compression and toenail problems. Mr Watson will continue with these clinics at the Spalding and Market Deeping practices.

Reminiscing, he said: “Orthopaedic practice has changed substantially over the years. Day case minimally invasive surgery is more frequently performed whenever possible, and the length of stay in hospital for major surgery has decreased. When I first started in training waiting lists were commonly two to three years and patients stayed in hospital until their stitches were removed two weeks later!”