Vandals set fire to play equipment at Kirton's Dame Sarah Swift Park at the weekend.

Residents have reacted with anger and dismay to the incident.

Boston Council has taped off part of the climbing frame as a result of the vandals' attack.

The equipment was set on fire some time on Saturday night.

The council is appealing to anyone with any information to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 507 on 21/09/201.