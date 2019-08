A motorcyclist in his 30s has died after a crash near Boston.

Lincolnshire Polcie attended a serious collision on the B1192 Main Road, Langrick, at 12.12pm on Tuesday.

The collision involved a car and motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, has died, police say.

The B1192 Main Road, Langrick, was closed from Hubberts Bridge to Langrick Bridge until around 6pm.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 167 of August 13th.