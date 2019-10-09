MP and mayor celebrate youth bus and other Neighbourhood News

MP Matt Warman and Boston Mayor Coun Anton Dani were two of the 70-plus guests at an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a project helping young people across Boston borough.

The RoadHOG initiative offers a mobile ‘youth church’ with somewhere for young people to visit, play games, do craft activities and get support. The event to mark the first decade of the youth bus across the area took place at Holy Trinity Church in Boston on Friday. Guests were shown a video montage of images from the life of the bus over the years, given a tour of the bus, and a hog roast. Pictured above are Tony Coe, creator of the RoadHOG project, with Boston Mayor Coun Dani and Mayoress Maria, and MP Matt Warman. Image supplied.

BENINGTON

* MP Surgery

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman is due to hold a surgery at The Beonna community hub on Friday, October 11, from 10am to 12pm.

It will be an opportunity for constituents to meet Mr Warman and discuss any matters of concern.

Anyone interested in meeting Mr Warman is asked to make a 20-minute appointment by emailing matt.warman.mp@parliament.uk

For further information, visit www.mattwarman.co.uk/surgeries

* The Big Draw

Four days of drawing and art activities are set to take place at The Beonna as part of the world’s largest drawing festival, The Big Draw.

The event will run from Monday, October 14, to Thursday, October 17, and is taking place in collaboration with arts students from the Giles Academy.

It will feature free drop-in sessions for all ages from 12-2pm each day, with all equipment and materials provided.

A spokesman for The Beonna said: “Bring to life a panorama of our big skies and open landscapes, discover the architectural gems of the beautiful Beonna, create a collaborative real-sized stained glass design on canvas, explore centuries of marks made by our ancestors and leave your name for posterity in our foundation year commemoration.”

Schools are invited to book a morning session for a class. Contact gwright@gilesacademy.co.uk for more information.

* Health walk

The Beonna provides the meeting point for community health walks held in Benington every Tuesday at 1.30pm (followed by drinks and chat from 2.30pm).

A cost of £1.50 covers refreshments and also gives participants entry to all 10 community health walks taking place that week in the Boston area.

For more information, call Alison at info@thebeonna.co.uk

CONINGSBY

* Football club

Member of East Lindsey District Council for Coningsby and Mareham Coun Martin Foster has awarded £300 to Coningsby Football Club.

The money, which comes via the Councillors’ Community Grant Scheme run by the authority, will be used to assist with the purchase of match and training balls.

GOSBERTON

* Harvest

The Church of St Peter and St Paul holds its harvest festival with a service on Sunday, October 13, at 11am.

This will be followed by a buffet lunch in the church hall which includes cold meats, salads, quiches, hot new potatoes, and homemade desserts.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from either Debbie Reynolds or Pat Walters on 01775 840693.

Raffle prizes would be welcomed.

Attendees are asked to bring their own wine or soft drinks.

* Halloween quiz

The next event at Gosberton Public Hall is a Halloween quiz on Friday, October 25, at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

Tickets are priced at £5, including refreshments.

Teams of up to six are allowed.

There are prizes up for grabs, including one for the team with the lowest score.

All are welcome.

To book, call 07959 06341, email gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com or message the hall via Facebook.

* Books and coffee

A book club/coffee morning starts at Gosberton Public Hall next month.

The first sessions will be on Monday, November 4, and Monday, November 18, running from 9.30-11.30am.

After that, it will be held on the first and third Monday of the month.

There is a yearly subscription cost of £2. Tea/coffee and biscuits is priced at 50p, while the lending library is free.

There will also be read and play area for children.

* Coffee morning

More than £400 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at a coffee morning held recently at Gosberton Public Hall.

The event was organised by Rona and Rowland Perry, on behalf of the Public Hall Trust.

Rowland made a selection of sponges and cream scones for the event; these – and other cakes which had been donated for the fundraiser – were served with the coffee by Sue Wayman.

A number of craft stalls helped add to the fundraising total through a percentage of their takings.

Other helpers were Eileen Johnson, who helped with the tombola, and Les Stevenson and Phyllis Baxter.

The knitting group donated £120 to the sum raised, which came to £437.28.

CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship’s latest session was recently held at the home of Des and Rene Curtis.

Members enjoyed a game of Triominoes.

Sausage rolls, cakes and pastries were served by Mrs Curtis.

* Harvest

Gosberton Methodist Church was beautifully decorated for its recent harvest festival.

The service was conducted by the minister, the Rev Francis Ballantyne, who, during the service, dedicated a new sound system.

The organist was Sally Allerton.

Following the service, all enjoyed a lunch of soup and puddings.

Donated items of dried and tinned food were given to the Agape Care Food Bank, of Crowland.

WYBERTON

* Women’s Institute

A produce auction took place when Wyberton Church End Women’s Institute held its latest meeting.

The event was staged to raise money for the running of the group and the Scout Hall.

Cauliflower, cabbages, onions, homemade preserves, and baked items all quickly found new homes in the sale.

Among the lots was romanesco – a vibrant green brassica with twisted, pyramidal florets.

The harvest supper was enjoyed by all, the group reported, with the homemade apple pie and cream proving particularly popular.

