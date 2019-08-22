Nacro Boston GCSE results: Students and staff celebrate increased pass rate for third year in row

Nacro Boston centre was celebrating its students progress today, with GCSE pass rates increasing for the third year in a row.

Eight out of ten students studying for GCSEs with the social justice charity have secured a job, apprenticeship or place on a further education course.

Nacro students who have to re-sit their GCSE exams in English and maths receive tailored support from staff to enable them to take their next step. Many students also take Functional Skills exams in maths and English at level 2, equivalent to a GCSE with results for these expected to be published later in the year.

Students’ overall achievement rates for Maths and English GCSE re-sits continue to exceed national rates, whilst an increased number of adult learners have passed their GCSE exams this summer.

Nacro student, Tiago, said: “I never thought I would get my GCSE’s as I left school without sitting the exams. Everything changed when I came to Nacro. Teachers were so supportive and kind, they really believed in me and encouraged me to aim high.

“I have now achieved a grade 4 in GCSE Maths and a grade 3 in GCSE English, alongside starting a part time job. I never thought all this would be possible but with Nacro, the sky really is the limit.”

Simon Ashton, Senior Tutor, at Nacro Boston centre, said: “We are immensely proud of the progress our post 16 students have made and all their hard work in the lead up to their GCSE re-sit exams this summer. Nacro staff work tirelessly to equip our students with the skills and confidence they need to flourish and reach their full potential.

“We encourage all young people receiving their GCSE results this week to know that whether they have achieved the grades they hoped for or not, Nacro is here to help them explore their options and take their next steps towards a bright future. Call the Nacro Boston centre team on 01205 359 664, or visit https://www.nacro.org.uk/education/, to find out more.”

Around 3,000 students attend 16 Nacro Education and Skills Centres across the country, including its centre in Boston, which offer a range of technical and vocational qualifications from vehicle mechanics, sport and leisure, hair and beauty, construction and hospitality and catering as well as maths and English and support for carers choices.

Nacro is now England’s largest independent training provider of its type for 16 to 18 year olds, specialist provision, apprenticeships, and adult learning, and was rated ‘good’ across the board by Ofsted, following an inspection during March 2019.