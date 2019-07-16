New Boston Council leader vows to bring in ’era of co-operation’

The new leader of Boston Borough Council’ was voted in last night.

Boston Council say Cllr Aaron Spencer received overwhelming cross-chamber support with his offer of a new era of co-operation.

And senior opposition councillor Brian Rush (Bostonian Independents Group – BIG) said: “Peace has broken out”.

Cllr Spencer (27), is now the second youngest council leader in the UK, and steps into the seat vacated by Cllr Michael Cooper.

Cllr Nigel Welton, nominating the new leader thanked Cllr Cooper for his time in office. He then said Cllr Spencer had his support for wanting to bring cooperation, transparency and working together to the council.

He told the meeting had told Cllr Spencer he could “talk the talk and it was time to walk the walk” and if he didn’t he wouldn’t last long.

He was seconded by Cllr Paul Skinner, who thanked Cllr Cooper for his “solid contribution to the borough”.

Cllr Spencer said last night: The council is strong if we work together. It’s my desire to ensure that, although we may not always agree, everyone is informed about the issues. We may not agree but we will have had the conversation. Changing minds is not a sign of weakness but of strength.”

He does not plan changing his Cabinet in the immediate future, but said there would be a staged process of working together, which would be a two-way process, for the benefit of Boston.

Cllr Welton said that process would begin in October when there would be a cross-party examination by group leaders and deputy leaders of the council’s constitution.

He made a plea that all could agree to disagree in a “gentlemanly and ladylike manner”.

After the meeting Cllr Spencer spoke of his vision for an end to party squabbling and criticism for criticism’s sake, saying that cooperation, transparency and communication would be the way forward.

He called for support for the town and borough, saying those who were constantly negative only hurt themselves.