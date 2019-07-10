New bursary from fair organisers and other Neighbourhood News

A new bursary has been launched by the organisers of Revesby Country Fair to support the future of young people in Lincolnshire.

The Revesby Rural Activity Fund will help youngsters participate in outdoor pursuits, learn traditional skills, and even help launch a career in a rural or agricultural industry.

Funded from last year’s ticket sales, the bursary is open now for applications from anyone under 25.

Successful entrants can get bursaries of up to £500 to go towards learning or progressing with rural activities such as game keeping, horticulture and tractor driving.

John Roe, the chairman of the Revesby Country Fair, said: “The Rural Activities Fund is a new scheme that we want to introduce to give people the opportunity to be inspired by the world around them. Many traditional hobbies and skills have been lost over the years, so we want to ensure these crafts don’t disappear for good.”

He added: “We’re open to different types of applications and will consider any rurally-based activities, such as travel allowances, driving licences, tractor or car towing courses or help towards IT or tech costs.”

This year’s Revesby Country Fair takes place on Sunday, August 4, at Revesby Park, with a headline appearance from the world-famous Imps Motorcycle Display Team.

The one-day show will be championing the best local fare and has dozens of popular rural activities on offer.

To enquire about the bursary, download an application form at www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/downloads/91 or visit the secretary’s tent on the day of the event.

Gates open from 8.30am.

To book tickets visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk

BOSTON

* Rotary

Members of the Rotary Club of Boston were given a short talk at their latest meeting by Boston-born Helen Day about her time touring with Cirque du Soleil.

Helen had just completed a four-year contract with Cirque, appearing in the show Toruk which was based on James Cameron’s Avatar.

During the tour, the show visited 27 countries, 103 cities, was performed 899 times in front of audiences totalling 3.2 million, and finished with a finale at the 02 at the end of June.

Members of the Club wished her well in her future career.

* Classic Car Club

It is now just over a month until Boston Classic Club holds its latest annual show.

The event will take place at Graves Park, in Kirton, on Sunday, August 11, from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Admission will be £4 for adults, and free for under 14-year-olds.

There will be no visitor parking on site. Visitors are asked to follow the directions for park ‘n’ ride.

Before next month’s show, the club will be present in Boston Market Place on Sunday, July 21.

DONINGTON

* Library

Donington Library holds a craft session inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

It will take place on Tuesday, August 6, from 10am to 12pm.

The cost is £2 per child, with no charge for accompanying parents.

Booking is requested in advance, either in person at the library or via a Facebook message.

GOSBERTON

* Bingo

There will be lots of prizes up for grabs when bingo is held in the Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, July 19, at 7pm (7.30pm, eyes down).

Refreshments will also be available, but visitors are asked to bring their own drinks and glasses.

There will also be a raffle.

To book or find out more, call 07935 906341.

* House School

Gosberton House School is having a leaver’s assembly on Friday, July 19.

It will take place between 12-12.30pm for parents and pupils of Year Six children.

* Messy Church

Messy Church takes place at Gosberton Church Hall on Friday, July 19, at 3.30pm.

It will feature crafts, singing, stories, and a buffet tea.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission if free, but donations will be welcomed towards costs.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Songs of Praise

Gosberton Clough Centenary Methodist Church is having a Songs Praise on Saturday, July 13, at 7pm.

Various items will be presented by different people.

The evening will be chaired by the minister, the Rev Francis Ballantyne, and will be followed by a strawberry supper.

The following afternoon at 2.30pm, Peter Shields, of Spalding, will lead the service to mark the church’s anniversary.

This will be followed by a tea.

All proceeds to church funds.

* Primary School

Selected children from the Gosberton Clough and Risegate Community Primary School took part in the Boston Partnership Ultimate Frisbee Event recently.

wYBERTON

* Women’s Institute

Wyberton Church End Women’s Institute welcomed Keith Appleyard for a talk on Secrecy, Spies, and Scandal at its July meeting.

Keith, a former member of the RAF, gave fascinating insight into what it was like to spend long shifts listening to code – often Morse code – and how it was sent on to be deciphered.

Members received a reading list about Government Communications Headquarters.

The meeting finished with local strawberries dowsed in cream.

