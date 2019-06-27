Nurse at Boston Pilgrim raises £6,800 for cancer cause after overcoming injury to complete marathon

A nurse from Boston has raise thousands of pounds for the fight against cancer, inspired by how the disease has affected those close to her.

Caroline Wilkinson, 49, completed the London Marathon in aid of Cancer Research UK when the annual event returned at the end of April, overcoming an ankle injury sustained during training.

Caroline, funding at the London Marathon.

Now, Caroline has collected all of the funds raised through her 26.2-mile effort, giving her £6,800 to donate to her chosen charity – more than three times the target she was set.

“It has always been my dream to take part in the London Marathon and have entered the public ballot for the past 10 years but never been successful sadly,” said Caroline, a member of the fracture clinic at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

“Last year, I was inspired by my Mum (Lynne) and husband (Shaun) to apply to Cancer Research UK. Three years ago my Mum, a non smoker, was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer and prognosis was poor. “Advances in cancer treatment have meant that my Mum is able to have targeted therapy and although not a cure, it stunts the growth of new cancer cells, so extending life and allowing us to share precious times. She is an inspiration and a fighter!

“Sadly cancer has no boundaries and 20 months ago my husband was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had spread. It’s been an awful journey, but he is doing okay at the moment with regular check ups.”

Caroline says she ‘never thought in a million years’ she would receive a place in the marathon with the charity. After being set a fundraising target of £2,000 by the cause, she set about amassing (and ultimately trebling) the sum.

A range of fundraisers followed, including an event featuring a singer, disco, buffet, and raffle; coffee mornings; a supermarket bucket collection; and sponsorship forms.

Her preparations for the marathon itself suffered a blow in November when she received an ankle injury and was advised not to run.

“I was devastated, but determined not to give up, so started a marathon walk plan,” she said. “I was determined to finish that marathon!”

“Training was tough and painful but I’m so proud to say I completed the marathon in 6hrs 42mins – not fast but not last,” she continued. “It was the most memorable day! My husband and son, plus friends, were there to cheer me on and although my Mum couldn’t be there. I rang her towards the end and took her over the finish line with me! Cancer Research were an amazing support to me throughout!”

Caroline said she was ‘proud and over the moon’ to have collected £6,800 for her cause, and ‘totally overwhelmed’ with support given by family, friends, and colleagues.Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the East of England, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement and we are so grateful for people like Caroline who go out of their way to make a difference and support our vision of one day eradicating cancer.

“We receive no Government funding and its only through these amazing fundraising achievements that we’re able to continue our research into kinder and more effective treatments for cancer.”