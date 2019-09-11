Open day activities at village church and other Neighbourhood News

As part of the national Heritage Open Day festival, The Beonna at All Saints, in Benington, will be open on Saturday, September 14, from 11am to 4pm, and on Sunday, September 15, from 11am to 3pm.

The Saturday will feature talks about The Beonna community project and a guided tour of the building (11.30am to 12.15pm and 1-1.45pm), and a heritage walk (2–4pm), starting at The Beonna and going round the village.

Families are encouraged to attend on the Sunday. Alongside the tours, there will be: Anglo-Saxon games, an Anglo-Saxon riddle competition, the chance to learn Anglo-Saxon runes, and things to make.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available. There is also a large car park.

BOSTON

* Luncheon Club

Boston and District Woman Luncheon Club recently met at the Town & County Club, in Boston, for its September meeting, following its summer break.

Members were entertained by Jennie Storr, of Lincoln, who gave a humorous talk entitled Travels with the Colonel. It took the members back to the 1940s and how Jennie’s parents met during the war in London.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, October 1, when Pete Skipworth will talk about My Walk with Claire Balding.

Anyone wishing to come along is asked to call Maggie on 01205 365848.

* Scope

The annual Scope for Boston and District quiz night will be held on Friday, September 13.

Doors at the Conservative Club open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Entry costs £5 for a table of four.

There will also be a buffet and the annual raffle will also be drawn.

FISHTOFT

* Heritage Open Day

St Guthlac’s Church, in Fishtoft, is holding a Heritage Open day on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 5 pm.

All are welcome to attend the event, for which admission is free.

On offer will be church history displays and information, tea and coffee, and access to parish registers (from 11am to 12pm, and 2-3pm).

It will also include the launch of ‘Sanctum’.

“For some time we have been working towards having the church open during the day as a holy place of peace and prayer at the heart of our community,” a spokesman for the church explained. “We want the church to be accessible to all in the village, not just for Sunday services.”

GOSBERTON

* Prize bingo

Prize bingo is to be held in the Public Hall on Friday, September 13, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Refreshments will be available.

To book, call 07935 906341

* Messy Church

The next Messy Church session is to be held in Gosberton church hall on Friday, September 20, from 3.30-6pm, with crafts, singing, stories and a buffet tea.

Young people, accompanied by an adult, are welcome.

* Good Companion’s

In the absence of the chairman, Janet Dilloway opened the latest fortnightly meeting of the Gosberton Good Companion’s Club.

Held in the Public Hall, it saw members play bingo – as called by Les Stevenson.

Winning raffle tickets were called by Les and Janet.

Members served refreshments.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Harvest

Bookings are being taken for St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Harvest lunch.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 12pm.

Tickets are available from Sandra Thompson on 01775 750370, priced at £10.

The lunch will be preceded by a Harvest service at 11am and there will also be a raffle.

* Coffee morning

Gosberton Clough Methodists are having a coffee morning at their church on Saturday, September 28, from 10am to 12pm.

KIRTON

* Quiz

An autumn quiz is to be held at Kirton Leisure Centre in support of Lincs Ark Animal Welfare and Sophie’s Legacy.

It will take place on Saturday, September 21, at 7pm (doors 6.30pm).

Admission is by ticket only at a cost of £3 per person. There is a maximum of six people per team.

Tickets are available from Lincs Ark (www.lincsark.co.uk, lincsarkcharity@gmail.com) and the Sutterton and Heckington branches of South Lincs Vet Group (01205 345345) which is assisting with the event.

There will be a licensed bar and prize raffle.

STICKFORD

* Auction

An auction will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Saturday, September 14, at 2pm.

Viewing will be from 1-2pm.

A wide selection of items will be available at the auction.

Anyone with items they would like to donate, are asked to call Jean James on 01205 480201. Collection of items can be arranged.

The event will help raise funds for Stickford Community Centre.

Refreshments will be available.

* Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will re-start at Stickford Community Centre on Monday, September 16, after a summer break.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come to this friendly village bingo.

Refreshments will be available during the break.

* History

Stickford Local History Group will hold its next meeting on Thursday, September 19, at 7.30pm, in Stickford Community Centre.

The speaker this month is Chris Hewis who will be giving an illustrated talk about the life of Jean Bemrose, a nurse who was on the front line in the First World War.

Admission for members is priced at £1 and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome.

WYBERTON

* Women’s Institute

Wyberton Church End Women’s Institute met on Thursday to listen to Richard O. Smith.

A ‘Yellowbelly’, now living in Oxford, Richard is a comedy writer who has written for The News Quiz and The Now Show and published several books.

Richard once worked for the Standard in charge of obituaries – he estimates that he wrote in the region of 550 of them.

On only his second WI gig, Richard was found to be an encyclopaedia of interesting and sometimes amusing facts.

The evening ended with a game of sit-down bingo and tea and biscuits.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk