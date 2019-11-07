PICTURE SPECIAL: Boston United fireworks display proves to be spectacular success
Around 1,200 people turned out to see the spectacular fireworks display last Friday at Boston United’s Jakeman Stadium.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 1:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:51 pm
The Pilgrims' annual event featured live music, cheerleading, hot food and refreshments before the pyrotechnics got underway.
The fireworks are provided by Jubilee Fireworks.
Money raised from the event goes back into the club, and it is one of their biggest annual fundraisers.
Club secretary Craig Middleton said the rain held off until after the fireworks and everyone had enjoyed themselves.
He thanked the associate sponsors Jakemans Confectioners, Lincolnshire Co-operative and Workforce Unlimited.