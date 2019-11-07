PICTURE SPECIAL: Boston United fireworks display proves to be spectacular success

People enjoying the fireworks

The Pilgrims' annual event featured live music, cheerleading, hot food and refreshments before the pyrotechnics got underway.

The fireworks are provided by Jubilee Fireworks.

Money raised from the event goes back into the club, and it is one of their biggest annual fundraisers.

The spectacular fireworks display Picture: Boston United

Club secretary Craig Middleton said the rain held off until after the fireworks and everyone had enjoyed themselves.

He thanked the associate sponsors Jakemans Confectioners, Lincolnshire Co-operative and Workforce Unlimited.

The spectacular fireworks picture Boston United

Enjoying the fireworks

The spectacular fireworks picture Boston United

The spectacular fireworks picture Boston United

The spectacular fireworks picture Boston United

Enjoying the fireworks

Enjoying the fireworks

Enjoying the fireworks

Enjoying the fireworks

Enjoying the fireworks

Enjoying the fireworks