PICTURE SPECIAL: Thousands turn out for Boston Bike Night

Boston’s Central Park was transformed into a huge bike showroom for the night as thousands of people flocked in for the annual Boston Bike Night.

Around 2,000 bikes, trikes, scooters and sidecars were on display at the largest motorcycle event in South Lincolnshire.

And along with the bikes, more than 40 businesses had trade stalls, refreshments were available, and there was live music to entertain the crowds.

Richard White, one of the organisers, said: “It was a very good night. We couldn’t have wished for better weather. I reckon there were just under 2,000 bikes there.”

The event moved to the park from the town centre for the first time last year, and while there was some reluctance initially, Richard has no doubts that it was the right thing to do for the event.

“The move to the park was absolutely the right thing.The set up was a lot easier and the management is a lot easier. And the tradespeople get a much better deal out of it as well.”

He said as well as the hundreds of bikers, a lot of families turned up to see the machines and enjoy the atmosphere.

“I’ve no idea how many people were there, but a lot of the park was standing room only were absolutely choc-a-bloc,” he added.

The event started 21 years years ago, and is now run by Boston Bike Night Committee, a group of volunteers who are also Boston motorcycle riders.

