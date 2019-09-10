Plans for 139 homes in Kirton set to get go-ahead next week

A plan for 139 homes in Kirton, which would complete the southern section of a housing development in the town, is expected to get the go-ahead.

Councillors in Boston will be recommended to approve the proposal on London Road which was submitted by Ashwood Homes in February.

Developers have already been given permission to build the 105 homes which forms the northern section of the development.

A total of four one-bedroom, 41 two bedroom, 78 three-bedroom and 16 four-bedroom homes would be built as part of plans for the southern section.

It would also include provision for 28 affordable homes.

The developer said in its plans that the aim is “to create an attractive, sustainable development and community that enhances this area of Kirton”.

It added the development would have “good connectivity to the local area” and encourage walking and cycling.

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the plan at a meeting on September 17.

Calvin Robinson , Local Democracy Reporting Service