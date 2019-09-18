Poignant Battle of Britain Day service remembers the few who gave so much

A poignant and moving service was held to mark Battle of Britain Day as dignitaries, servicemen and community representatives gathered in Boston to pay their respects to all those who served our country.

The commemorative day began with the Obelisk Service in the Memorial Garden conducted by the Revd. Sudharshan Sarvananthan, Boston Branch’s RAFA Chaplain and the Revd. Jane Robertson, Associate Rector,St Botolph’s Church.

A poignant and moving service was held to mark Battle of Britain Day as dignitaries, servicemen and community representatives gathered in Boston to pay their respects to all those who served our country.

Wreaths on the Obelisk were laid by Group Captain Mark Flewin CBE, Commanding Officer RAF Coningsby and Boston RAFA’s President, Alec Wilson.

It was a poignant Service in the beautiful Autumn sunshine with many onlookers enjoying the presence of a Squadron from RAF Coningsby, the 141 [Boston] Squadron Air Cadets and the Boston Sea Cadets, said Sue Kirk.

This was followed by the Battle of Britain Civic Service in our famous St Botolph’s Church.

This year the Service included the Poem, ‘A Pilgrimage to the ‘Stump’ which was written by Boston’s WWII hero whose home was Hartley Street – Flight Lieutenant George G H Cowper, DFC who served as a Pilot flying Lancasters in 550 Squadron, North Killingholme – a significant reminder of how important the Church was as a navigational aid to aircrews.

A poignant and moving service was held to mark Battle of Britain Day as dignitaries, servicemen and community representatives gathered in Boston to pay their respects to all those who served our country.

This was then followed by the Battle of Britain Parade with Boston Mayor of Boston, Anton Dani taking the salute.

Sue said: “The Parade as ever was absolutely brilliant – first came the RAF Band, followed by the RAF Coningsby Squadron; then the Boston Sea Cadets and the 141 [Boston] Squadron Air Cadets – these youngsters weresuperb, showing that they could march as proudly and professionally as the RAF Squadron!

“We in the Boston RAFA are delighted that this has been a very memorable Battle of Britain commemoration – the only big disappointment again being the cancellation of the Flypast, not due to bad weather this time, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota had the previous day made an emergency landing with one engine in Manchester and sadly for us, no replacement aircraft was available...

“Nevertheless, here in Boston – we did proudly remember those who secured our existence...”

A poignant and moving service was held to mark Battle of Britain Day as dignitaries, servicemen and community representatives gathered in Boston to pay their respects to all those who served our country.

A poignant and moving service was held to mark Battle of Britain Day as dignitaries, servicemen and community representatives gathered in Boston to pay their respects to all those who served our country.

A poignant and moving service was held to mark Battle of Britain Day as dignitaries, servicemen and community representatives gathered in Boston to pay their respects to all those who served our country.