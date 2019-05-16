Police raid animal sanctuary near Boston as part of RSPCA investigation

An charity animal sanctuary near Boston was raided by police this morning.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they carried out a warrant at the Alternative Animal Sanctuary in New York on behalf of the RSPCA.

A statement from police said the warrant was due to concerns about animal welfare.

One witness told the Boston Standard that there were 10-15 police officers involved.

The witness said animals were removed from the sanctuary on Langrick Road.

Police did not comment on numbers of officers attending.

The statement said: “We attended a property in New York near Boston at 9am on 16 May, where a warrant was executed on behalf of the RSPCA due to concerns for animal welfare.

"We will support the RSPCA with their investigation."

The RSPCA has issued a short statement confirming it was involved in the operation.

“RSPCA officers are accompanying Lincolnshire Police, with assistance from specialist vets and equine handlers from Bransby Horses, in the execution of a warrant at a site near Boston, Lincolnshire," the statement said.

“No further information is available at this time.”

