Popular independent music store in Boston announces forthcoming closure

A popular independent music store in Boston has announced ‘with a sad and heavy heart’ it is to close.

Nevermind the Music Store, of Church Street, will cease trading on Saturday, December 21, at 5.30pm.

It made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page on Saturday evening, prompting an outpouring of tributes from customers.

“We would like to thank each and everyone who has been a vital part in the Nevermind family over the years,” the post reads. “It’s with a sad and heavy heart we as a family have come to this decision, it has not been made lightly.”

The business was set up in 2001 by the late Gareth Skinner.

Gareth died suddenly in October of last year, aged 50; since then, his family have run the shop.

They explain that the closure comes from a combination of changing consumer patterns due to the internet, but also the emotional toll of losing Gareth.

“With the ever-growing online sales, brings the death of the high street and although we have some very loyal customers, business is not the same as it was five to 10 years ago,” they told the paper. “The business was very personal to Gareth and he was an exceptional shop keeper. Those boots were impossible to fill, no matter how much the family have tried. And as it was so personal, it makes returning [to his shop] very emotional. It has been very difficult in the grieving process.”

They stress, however, how grateful they are to everyone who has supported the business, particularly since losing Gareth.

“We hope everyone is able to make at least one more visit before the doors close on,” they said. “The closure of the shop is tragic, but will allow Lillian (Gareth’s widow) to spend time with her three daughters that still live at home. Family has always been important and we know the Nevermind family will understand.”

READ MORE: Family’s thanks after £1,700-plus collected for charity in memory of popular Boston music store owner