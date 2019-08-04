Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital for £21.3 million funding announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Boston tomorrow (Monday) to announce a £21.3 million investment in Pilgrim Hospital’s A&E department.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs the Pilgrim, is one of 20 UK health organisations to receive a share of £850 million in new funding, the Government has announced.

The Trust is receiving £21.3 million to ‘develop urgent and emergency care zones in Pilgrim Hospital’s A&E, to improve patient flow’.

Boris Johnson said: “I’m pleased to visit Pilgrim Hospital in Boston to see first-hand the improvements that will be made following today’s announcement.

“The £21.3 million will be spent on upgrading the hospital’s A&E, so that more patients are seen quicker and get the treatment they need.

“Doctors and nurses in our NHS perform miracles every day, and today’s announcement is about supporting frontline services and our clinicians so they can continue to deliver the best care possible for patients in Lincolnshire and across the country.”

On the visit tomorrow, Boris Johnson is expected to speak to doctors, nurses and other frontline staff to hear directly their thoughts on where the NHS could be better supported.

He will also confirm an additional £1 billion boost to NHS capital spending, which the Government says will ‘allow existing upgrade programmes to proceed and tackling the most urgent infrastructure projects’.

Later this week, the Health Secretary will also set out further changes to the NHS pension scheme to support senior doctors and GPs taking on extra shifts.

Mr Johnson added: “The NHS is always there for us – free at the point of use for everyone in the country.

“With our doctors and nurses working tirelessly day in day out, this treasured institution truly showcases the very best of Britain.

“That’s why I made it my immediate task to make sure frontline services have the funding they need, to make a real difference to the lives of NHS staff, and above all, of patients.

“Today I’m delivering on this promise with a £1.8 billion cash injection – meaning more beds, new wards, and extra life-saving equipment to ensure patients continue to receive world-class care.

“It’s time to face up to this challenge and make sure the NHS receives the funds it needs, to continue being the best healthcare service in the world.”

The Government claims that today’s announcement ‘delivers on the Prime Minister’s pledge when entering Downing Street to urgently upgrade 20 hospitals, and ensure money invested in the NHS is reaching the frontline as soon as possible’.