Probians pay respects at memorial and other Neighbourhood News

Members of the Mayflower Probus Club of Boston recently visited the International Bomber Command Centre Memorial, in Lincoln.

The visit was particularly meaningful to Probian Tony Goodwin (centre), 96, of Sibsey.

Tony, an ex-Royal Air Force pilot/flight engineer, flew with 153 (Bomber) Squadron from Scampton.

He survived five operations over enemy territory, followed by four missions at the latter part of the Second World War to the Netherlands – dropping food and supplies during ‘Operation Manna’.

Tony then flew as a Mosquito pilot with 4 Squadron at RAF Gutersloh, Germany, before being demobbed in 1946.

“It was a most fitting and memorable visit for Tony, who was honoured by the centre as a veteran by free admission, a meal and a drink of wine,” a club spokesman said.

He is pictured with Probians John Stanley and Arnot Wilson, the trip organiser.

BOSTON

* REME

On Tuesday, May 7, the Lincolnshire branch of the REME (Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Association) will hold a spring kurling competition.

It will take place at the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, Boston, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Expect a bar, buffet and banter.

All serving and past members of REME most welcome.

For more information, call secretary Graham Matthews on 01754 874200 or email remelincs@gmail.com.

* Open Gardens event

An impressive property with a moat and orangery in Boston is set to open its gardens on Sunday, May 12, as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme.

The home, at 66, Spilsby Road, Boston, boasts a one-and-a-third acre garden featuring a moat, Tudor garden house, summer house and orangery, lawns, mature trees and herbaceous borders.

It will be open for visitors from 11am-4pm.

Admission is £4 for adults, with children going free.

GOSBERTON

* Walk of Witness

It was beautiful weather for the Walk of Witness organised by Gosberton and District Churches on Good Friday.

Those attending assembled at the Baptist Church for coffee before following the cross round the village, stopping at different points.

The service was arranged by the Baptist minister, the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton, with music played along the way.

All finished at the church of St Peter and St Paul where they enjoyed hot cross buns and coffee and tea.

* Prize bingo

All are welcome to take part in prize bingo in Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, May 17.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There will be the usual refreshments and other goodies.

* Flower festivals

Gosberton St Peter and St Paul’s Church Flower and Craft Festival was opened on Saturday by the Bishop of Grantham.

This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Great Britain’.

The festival runs through to Bank Holiday Monday inclusive, from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a variety of craft, book and cake stalls, a tombola and also refreshments.

Gosberton Methodist Church has a flower festival to the theme of ‘Biblical Numbers’ opening tomorrow (Thursday, May 2) and running through to Bank Holiday Monday.

On Sunday, May 5, there is a Songs Praise at 6pm.

* House School

Gosberton House School held a successful Easter fair, raising £350.

Thanks are given to all those who supported the event.

* Local history

The next meeting of the Gosberton Local History Society will take place in the church hall on Monday, May 13, at 7.30pm.

It will feature a talk and film show by the Lincolnshire Film Archives.

Entry is priced at £1.

Further ahead, on August 5, there will be an open meeting for people to share findings and research, from pre-history to the 20th century.

* Christmas Cards

Christmas cards are currently on sale in Gosberton Church Hall at £1 for a pack of 10.

There are also tea towels at £2 each.

All proceeds from the sales will go to the Addison’s Disease Self Help Group.

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship was held at the home of Des and Rene Curtis.

Members enjoyed playing Triominos.

Refreshments were provided by Mrs Curtis.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* School

Gosberton Clough and Rise-gate Community Primary School raised £243.70 for Comic Relief on Red Nose Day.

In addition, the school has received a School Games Gold award for its activities to promote health and fitness among its children.

The school runs a wide range of clubs and takes part in many games and sporting competitions across the Boston and Spalding areas.

It continues to be successful in the Surfleet hockey tournament, this year entering two teams in the event.

* Coffee afternoons

Coffee afternoons have resumed in the St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church Hall.

Held fortnightly, the dates for May are: tomorrow, Thursday, May 16, and Thursday, May 30.

MAREHAM LE FEN

* Theatre show

Lace Market Theatre company from Nottingham present a play entitled ‘Hannah and Hanna’ on Saturday, from 7.30pm.

The play follows the lives of two girls from very different backgrounds.

The show is being held at the Community Centre in Mareham le Fen from 7.30pm.

For more details visit www.marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk or call 07947 130336 and 07530 453605.

NEW BOLINGBROKE

* Local history

The next meeting of the New Bolingbroke Local History Group will be held in the Town Hall, in New Bolingbroke, on Tuesday, May 14, at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Pete Skipworth, who will give a presentation about The Battle of Winceby.

All welcome.

Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members.

Tea/coffee and biscuits will also be available.

