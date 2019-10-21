Proposals to build 256 homes near Boston unveiled

Developers have submitted proposals to build 256 homes near Boston.

Gleeson Regeneration has applied to Boston Borough Council to fill three fields on land between Spalding Road and Station Road, south of Sutterton, with the homes.

The developer argues the land is allocated for 263 homes in the South East Lincolnshire Local plan, would have access to services and be in scale with existing developments.

A Design and Access Statement to the authority says: “The proposal will provide a high-quality, sustainable development delivering a mix of contemporary homes on the edge of Sutterton, defined as one of the main service centres within the Borough of Boston and therefore recognised as being in a sustainable and appropriate location.

“The development is sensitively located to respect its context and surroundings, whilst positively contributing and providing wider benefits to the local community through the integration and extension of footpaths, public open space and a children’s play area.”

The build includes 51 two-bed, 170 three-bed, and 35 four-bed houses, each with their own garden and on-plot parking.