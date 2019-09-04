Public consultation on multi-million revamp for Boston town centre gets underway

The people of Boston get their first chance to see in person the multi-million pound masterplan to redevelop the town centre today.

The proposed 10 acre PE21 project will be on display at a public exhibition in the Guildhall from today at 10am until Frday.

The scheme looks at the area between the railway station and the footbridge, and initial proposals include a new hotel, retail spaces, accommodation including retirement housing, a health and leisure hub, community facilities, and a linear public park.

“The PE21 project is a 10 acre site that;s in need of regeneration. It’s the gateway to our town from the rail station and bus station but its under-utilised and underwhelming when people come,” said Michelle Sacks, Boston Council’s deputy chief executive.

The consultations take place from 10.30am to 3.30pm today and tomorrow and 10.30am to 12.30pm on Friday.

The Council says further events will take place in different locations and with evening slots in the future.

More details of the scheme can also be found on the PE21 Facebook page.