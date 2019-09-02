Public toilets to open 24 hours a day in Boston town centre after concerns raised at meeting over anti-social behaviour

Boston Council has reacted to a public meeting over issues of anti-social behaviour and the state of the town centre by agreeing to open toilets for 24 hours a day for a three month trial period starting today.

Council leader Aaron Spencer announced the decision after attending a public meeting organised by Heather Murrell and Maxine Stones which saw a large turn out of people concerned about issues including people using town centre streets and spaces as toilets.

After consultation with the Chairman of BTAC (Boston Town Area Committee) Paul Goodale, Cllr Spencer said that the council’s public conveniences in the town centre – at Lincoln Lane, Wide Bargate and Central Park – will remain open continuously for a trial period.

The charge will remain at 20p.

Cllr Spencer, said: “I attended a meeting where the public raised a number of matters. As a result, I have taken on board all the comments and despite the reducing funds, we are targeting the areas we can most impact – for example, a new enforcement contract issuing fixed penalty notices for littering etc has commenced with several penalty notices being issued already.

“Today, together with the Chairman of BTAC, Cllr Goodale, I have initiated a three-month trial opening the public conveniences in the town centre 24 hours a day in response to the concerns raised at the meeting.

“We will also continue to work with our partners, in particular the Police, who have responsibility for the majority of the issues raised and we will support them to address those issues too. In addition, I will continue to lobby our MP, who also attended the meeting, for additional funding and powers.”