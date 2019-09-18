Quacking result for call duck at show and other Neighbourhood News

The Revesby-based East of England Poultry Club attracted 150 entries of chickens and ducks, plus one goose, and 48 plates of eggs, for its competition at the recently held Wragby Show.

The results were as follows:

- Champion was a white call duck presented by Stuart Kay, from Newark.

- The Best Juvenile was a white silkie shown by his daughter Alexa Kay.

- The Show Reserve was a partridge Wyandotte shown by Josh Clark, from Leicester.

- The Best True Bantam was also won by Josh with a yellow Dutch bantam.

- Best Hard Feather was a bantam Old English Game shown by club chairman Tom Holland, from Old leake.

- Best Large Soft Feather was a black Orpington shown by Terry Marshall, from Grimsby.

- Best Rare Breed was a duckwing Yokohama male shown by Colin Watts, also from Old Leake.

- Best Eggs was a plate of six khaki-coloured large eggs shown by Holly Norton, from Wragby.

- Best Juvenile Eggs were a plate of three large tinted eggs, shown by Ellie-Mae Swinson, from Horncastle.

BOSTON

* Women’s Institute

The Burton Corner Women’s Institute has held its latest meeting.

President Elizabeth Marriott opened the session, welcoming members and a guest.

Business matters and forthcoming events were then presented, including: a ‘discovering your community’ event in Fishtoft on Sunday, September 29; a ‘fix fast fashion’ event taking place at the Abbey Centre in London on Saturday, October 19; two craft days at the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre, in Boston, in November and December; and a trip to Newark to see The Wizard of Oz in April.

The speaker for the evening was Janet Burks, an image consultant.

Janet spoke about various aspects of appearance and several members volunteered to have a mini consultation.

The vote of thanks was made by Susan Coda.

Tea and coffee were then served, before birthday gifts were given out and the raffle drawn.

The competition winners were: Bloom of the Month – Trish Broughton and Sandra Overton; Item of the Month – Susan Coda and Maggie Faulkner.

The next meeting will be take place on Monday, October 14.

It will be held at the Ridlington Centre, in Boston, at 7.15pm and will include a Harvest supper and the sale of Harvest produce.

* Dementia

The Alzheimer’s Society holds its latest Boston Dementia Cafe today (Wednesday, September 18).

The cafe is held every first and third Wednesday of the month, between 10am and 12pm, at the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre.

Anyone with dementia or anyone who cares for someone with dementia is invited to attend.

It is seen as a chance to meet others in a similar situation, in a relaxed social setting, to share information and experiences, or simply have a cup of tea and a chat.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to give information and support.

FRISKNEY

* Village hall

Member of East Lindsey District Council for Friskney Coun Carleen Dickinson has awarded £333 to Eastville, Midville and New Leake Village Hall to assist with general repair costs to the village hall and car park.

The money comes through the Councillors’ Community Grant Scheme run by the district council.

GOSBERTON

* Women’s Institute

Gosberton Women’s Institute has held its latest meeting.

President Rosemary Sneath welcomed members to the session, held at the Public Hall.

Correspondence consisted of invitations to various events, and members were invited to put their names forward for them.

Future events were then discussed and a buffet planned.

The speaker for the evening was Tim Stubbs, who had brought several items from his antique collection to show members.

He spoke about the history of each one and how he had acquired it.

He also gave some tips on the correct way to clean brass candlesticks.

He was thanked by Rosemary.

September birthdays were celebrated by Pam Jackson and Rosemary and they were given birthday gifts.

The competition for an old item was won by Sue Pengelly with her plate, and the raffle was won by Jeannette Webb.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 8, when the Appalachian Dancers from Slapdash will be performing and the stall will be a produce auction.

* Flower festival

A planning meeting for St Peter and St Paul’s Church’s flower festival is due to be held in the church hall on Monday, September 23, at 7pm.

* Home Movie

Gosberton Baptists have a Home Movie show on Wednesday, September 25, at 2pm, when footage of Jersey will be shown.

Admission is priced at £2, which includes sandwiches and cakes and a cuppa.

All are welcome, no booking required.

* Coffee morning

Gosberton Public Hall is having a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 27, from 10am to noon.

Entry is free, but donations will be welcome.

Funds raised from the sale of coffee and refreshments, the tombola, crafters, and the hire of the tables at £5 each will all go towards Macmillan.

Anyone who would like to hire a table to sell items, should contact the hall via gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com, 07935 906341 or Facebook.

* Harvest

Gosberton Methodists will stage their Harvest festival on Sunday, September 29, at 10.30am.

The event will be followed by lunch.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Harvest

Tickets are on sale for the Harvest lunch taking place at St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church on Sunday, September 22, at 12pm.

They are available from Sandra Thompson on 01775 750370, priced at £10.

The event will also include be a raffle.

The lunch will be preceded by a Harvest service at 11am.

* Coffee morning

Gosberton Clough Methodists are having a coffee morning at their church on Saturday, September 28, from 10am to noon.

** Send your Neighbourhood News pieces to us on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk