Here we see a soggy Blue Tit during a visit to Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, near Skegness.

The picture was shared by Paul Johnson, of Horncastle, on Twitter (find him at @paul_L_Johnson), who then passed it on to the Standard.

He suggested the bird may have ‘taken his bath a bit too far’.

