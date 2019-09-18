Relatives to face fear of heights with sponsored skydive in memory of popular Boston shopkeeper

Two relatives of a popular Boston shopkeeper are to raise money for charity – while facing their fear of heights – through a sponsored skydive each in his memory.

Ruhi Tayabali, 24, of Boston, and her brother-in-law Mohammed Nabee, 31, of Hull, are to take on the challenge in tribute to Nasser Tayabali.

Ruhi Tayabali, of Boston.

Nasser, Ruhi’s father, died in May after a long illness, aged 55.

Also known as ‘Ali’, he had run Ali’s Foodstore, in Freiston Road, Boston, since April 1986.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of sympathy from those who knew him, with ‘kind’ and ‘polite’ appearing frequently among the tributes, as well as the phrase ‘always had a smile on his face’.

Through their sponsored skydives, Ruhi and Mohammed will be raising funds the British Heart Foundation.

Mohammed Nabee, of Hull.

Their pledge to the charity in this way comes despite the pair being afraid of heights – or ‘petrified’ as they put it.

A JustGiving page has been set up for the fundraiser, with a target of £1,000. At the time of writing, donations are approaching the £600 mark.

On the page, they explain Nasser would ‘always be rather excited when we were doing activities or crazy stunts like these’.

“He was someone who lived life simply, but to the fullest,” they continue. “Over the years he was back and forth from hospitals. He was given the best care possibly by the NHS using newly developed, modern treatments, all possible because of the research, development, and ongoing support given by the British Heart Foundation. It would be beautiful if we can all contribute to helping them to help others who are in need.”

“We’re super excited at the moment,” they add. “I’m sure the nerves will kick in over the next couple of months, and we hope to raise lots of money for BHF.”

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ruhi-mohammed