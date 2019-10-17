Remains of Donington-born explorer Captain Matthew Flinders to be reburied in home village

The remains of Donington-born explorer Captain Matthew Flinders are to be reburied in his home village, it has been announced.

Following a campaign led locally by the Matthew Flinders Bring Him Home Group and in the Houses of Parliament by the local MP Sir John Hayes, Captain Flinders will be laid to rest in the Parish Church of St Mary and the Holy Rood in Donington, the village in which he grew up and where his ancestors are buried.

Donington's St Mary and the Holy Rood.

Credited with giving the nation its name, Captain Flinders was the first man to navigate the coast of Australia.

Early this year, archaeologists discovered the remains of Captain Flinders – who lived between 1774 and 1814 – while working on the construction of the HS2 project in London.

A campaign was launched to rebury Captain Flinders in South Lincolnshire, led locally by the family of Captain Flinders and nationally by Sir John.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir John said: “I am truly thrilled that one of Lincolnshire’s greatest sons will be returning home. Although he travelled the world – becoming synonymous with challenge and adventure – his final journey will allow him to rest peacefully in the village where his dreams were born”.

Today, Sir John added: “The exciting news that Matthew Flinders is to return home to Donington marks the triumph of our campaign to ensure that he rests near or next to his family here in South Holland.”

The remains of Captain Flinders will be transferred to the Diocese of Lincoln for safekeeping until final burial arrangements are announced.

