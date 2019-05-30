Resurfacing works planned for B1192 Langrick Road

Worn out sections of carriageway on the B1192 Langrick Road, near the crossroads with Dogdyke Road and Sandybank Road, are set to be resurfaced next week.

The £60,000 improvements are due to begin on Monday, June 10 and are expected to be completed on Thursday, June 13.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the B1192 Langrick Road will be closed for the duration of the project.

Traffic diversions will be in place via the A153, A155, B1183, B1184 and vice versa.

The detour will mean motorists travelling a further 15 miles - an extra eight miles on their normal journey.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Sections of the route are nearing the end of their life and it’s important they are replaced to ensure the road remains safe to use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works, and would encourage people to use alternative routes where possible.”